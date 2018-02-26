Motivation Monday: FSU signee Izabela Nicoletti dishes on what fuels her fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Neuse Baptist (Raleigh, N.C.) guard Izabela Nicoletti, a Florida State signee who was named to the McDonald’s All American Game. Nicoletti is ranked No. 6 overall in the ESPN Hoop Gurlz 100.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family. Everything I do is for them and one day I’d love to be able to pay them back for everything that they’ve done for me. That drives me.”

Here are the fruits of Izabela Nocoletti’s motivation.

The No. 4 high school player in the NATION will commit to the college of her choice, tonight only on @WNCN! @NCALions @izanicoletti06 pic.twitter.com/xYkgYkmFzY — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) June 20, 2017

