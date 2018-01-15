Motivation Monday: Georgia QB Justin Fields dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Harrison’s (Kennesaw, Ga.) Justin Fields, the country’s top quarterback who is signed to Georgia.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Proving the doubters wrong. I have a lot of people that say I won’t be able to do this or do that at the next level so I want to prove them wrong.”

Here are the fruits of Justin Fields’ motivation.

