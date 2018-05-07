Motivation Monday: Joe Girard III dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Glen Falls (N.Y.) shooting guard Joe Girard III, who averaged 50 points per game this past high school season and was named ALL-USA Player of the Year for New York.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My drive to win. I don’t like when people think they’re better than me or my team. I want win at everything, whether it’s a test or on the court. I don’t care what it is, I want to win. That just boosts my confidence and makes me keep competing at the highest level.”

Here are the fruits of Joe Girard III’s motivation.

