Motivation Monday: Kenyon Martin Jr. dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) junior shooting guard Kenyon Martin Jr.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My parents. My dad knows I have the potential to go pro so he teaches me the little things because those are the things that he says make all the difference. He says when you get that part everything is easy; it’s like a puzzle and you just put the pieces together.”

Here are the fruits of Kenyon Martin Jr.’s motivation.

