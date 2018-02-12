Motivation Monday: No. 1 2020 PG R.J. Hampton dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up Little Elm (Texas) point guard R.J. Hampton, who is ranked No. 2 overall in the ESPN 25.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “Just the desire to be successful in life. I want to be able to give back to my family and everyone that’s sacrificed and helped me coming up and still helps me now. I want to know what it feels like to repay that.”

Here are the fruits of R.J. Hampton’s motivation.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY