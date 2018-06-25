Motivation Monday: No. 1 in 2020 Jalen Green dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.) combo guard Jalen Green, the No. 1 overall player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family and more specifically my mom. My dad left when I was young so it’s always been my mom mostly. She’s been pushing me to be great since I was really young. She always tells me that I can do anything and she created a confidence in me that has taken me far.”

Here are the fruits of Jalen Green’s motivation.

