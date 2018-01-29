Motivation Monday: No. 1 junior football recruit Kayvon Thibodeaux dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Oaks Christian (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 1 overall junior in the ESPN 300.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “The grind and love for competition. I love to compete against the best. Being from California, we don’t have the reputation on the field like guys from Alabama and Texas so I’m constantly working hard to prove we’re just as good over here.”

Here are the fruits of Kayvon Thibodeaux’s motivation.

