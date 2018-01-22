Motivation Monday: No. 1 linebacker Owen Pappoe dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) junior Owen Pappoe, who is ranked No. 1 among linebackers and No. 4 overall in the ESPN 300.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My parents. We’re not rich and we’re not poor, but they’ve helped me and sacrificed a lot for me to be able to pursue my dream. I want to be able to give back to them one day. That’s what makes me go.”

Here are the fruits of Owen Pappoe’s motivation.

