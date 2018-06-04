Motivation Monday: Rocket Watts dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Old Redford Academy (Detroit) shooting guard Rocket Watts, who is averaging 25 points per game in the Nike EYBL for The Family (Mich.).

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My family and getting them into a better situation. I live in Detroit and it’s rough where I’m from so I want to be the one who gets my family a better life. I go hard so one day they won’t have to.”

Here are the fruits of Rocket Watts’ motivation.

