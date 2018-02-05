Motivation Monday: Vanderbilt signee Simi Shittu dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s dreaming of getting your parents that new house. It’s retiring your grandmother. It’s simply wanting never to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable, but they’re all necessary to the development of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Vermont Academy (Saxons Rivers, Vt.) forward Simi Shittu, a Vanderbilt signee who was recently named to the McDonald’s All American Game.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “One day being able to pay my mom back for everything that she’s done for me. I just want to make it so I’ll have the money to take care of her so she won’t have to worry about anything ever again. That keeps me focused.”

Here are the fruits of Simi Shittu’s motivation.

