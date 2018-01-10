Mount Notre Dame, Rutgers Prep enter Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati) and Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.) are the only two newcomers in the latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings.

Mount Notre Dame rose 10 spots to No. 21, while Rutgers Prep, the rankings’ biggest mover, jumped 35 spots to No. 23.

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) is the No. 1 team, followed by St. John’s College (Washington D.C.), Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Duncanville (Texas), and Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.).

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. Because some of the data is based on past performances, the computer will be more accurate as the season progresses. As teams play more games, the computer can better slot how it stacks up against teams nationally.

The data is current through games Sunday.

The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.