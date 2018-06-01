Valencia CB Mykael Wright makes it official, picks Oregon

One of the top defensive players in Southern California is headed to the Pacific Northwest.

On Thursday, Valencia (Calif.) cornerback Mykael Wright committed to Oregon. The 5-foot-11, 4-star prospect chose the Ducks ahead of scholarship offers from UCLA and a host of other top programs.

“My relationship with the coaches at Oregon was huge,” Wright told 247 Sports. “I’m very close with Donte Williams (corners coach) and I talk a lot with coach (Mario) Cristobal as well. No one has been recruiting me harder then Oregon and that was big for me.

“I visited a couple of times as well and love the campus. I was there for the Spring Game and then went back again a couple of weeks ago. I have a great comfort level there and love the chance to get in and play early. Growing up, I always liked Oregon with the uniforms and style of play and it feels great to have this decision behind me.”

So, score another Oregon commit in part due to the always epic Nike swag then, not to mention the continuity provided by Mario Cristobal’s elevation to head coach.

Interestingly, Wright represents a bit of a pipeline case for Oregon at Valencia, where the school had already pulled a commitment Jayvaun Wilson, a three-star athlete prospect. The pair are part of a growing and impressive Oregon class which Ducks fans hope will help return the program to the top of the Pac-12.