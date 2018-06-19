N.C. State lands second 4-star football recruit in one week

It’s a good time to be a Wolfpack backer.

North Carolina State landed its second four-star football recruit in the span of a week on Monday, with C.J. Clark agreeing to join the Wolfpack in 2019. A four-star defensive tackle from North Stanly (N.C.), Clark is the second-highest rated prospect in N.C. State’s current class.

Clark picked Dave Doreen’s program rather than national runner-up Georgia and North Carolina. His decision follows just five days after Clayton (N.C.) defensive end Savion Jackson also picked the Wolfpack. The two are by far the highest rated recruits in the program’s Class of 2019.

As for what tilted the balance in favor of N.C. State, Clark cited his personal relationships with the coaches who lead the program as a primary driver.

“The relationships with the coaches, teammates and recruits — we all just bond — and that separated NC State from everyone else,” Clark told 247 Sports. “Them seeing my talent first and offering me first helped a lot. They were just with me throughout the whole recruiting process.

“It’s very exciting to be done with my recruitment. I’m completely done with the process. It feels good to know I’m 100 percent committed and it’s where I want to be. I’m just happy and thankful to have this opportunity.”

The question now immediately shifts to where the Wolfpack go from here. If N.C. State can continue to build on its current momentum, all bets on the program’s recruiting class are off.