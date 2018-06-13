N.C. teacher, multi-sport coach Kayla Sprinkles arrested for sexual relationship with teen

A multi-sport coach in North Carolina has been arrested and charged with five felony counts of sexual activity with a child. Making matters worse, the coach initially fled the county when learning of the charges against her only to eventually think better of the decision and turn herself in.

As reported by ABC News and a variety of other sources, 26-year-old Western North Carolina native Kayla Sprinkles was arrested in June after an investigation into a relationship which allegedly spanned December 2016 until April 2017. Sprinkles was a softball and cross country coach at Andrews High School, where she also served as a teacher.

Per PEOPLE, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Sprinkles in March after her prior relationship was first disclosed to the Sheriff’s Office, per the Raleigh-area ABC affiliate, WTVD.

While the now-former teacher and coach won’t be back in a courtroom until the first week of July, the local sheriff was already stepping forward to speak about the importance of protecting area youth.

“Our youth and our students are one of the greatest resources that Cherokee County is blessed to have,” Cherokee County Sheriff Derrick Palmer told the media. “It is incumbent upon all of us to ensure their safety and wellbeing as they grow and mature.”