N.H lax parents brawl during game; Police, firefighters called in to restore peace

Lacrosse is the fastest sport on two feet, but it’s not the most genteel one. That much became apparent during a Tuesday evening contest in which parents became embroiled in a brawl that necessitated the intervention of police, firefighters, and other peacekeepers.

As reported by the Andover Eagle Tribune, the Tuesday afternoon game between Londonderry and Pinkerton was sidetracked by a parent-on-parent brawl in the stands. The fracas was reportedly instigated by a Londonderry parent who taunted his Pinkerton counterparts with obscene gestures and commentary throughout the game.

Police investigate fight among people watching Pinkerton-Londonderry High lacrosse game https://t.co/VqMeTvU3CT pic.twitter.com/HzxVKfRrMv — Breanna Edelstein (@breedelstein) April 18, 2018

Eventually, a Pinkerton parent had apparently had enough and lashed out the Londonderry parent in question. The two men took each other to the ground and began a fight which was eventually broken up by other parents in the crowd.

The game took place in Derry, and the Derry Police Department is reportedly investigating the incident to determine if charges against one or both men should be forthcoming.

Pinkerton remained undefeated on the season with a 13-6 rivalry victory, but the scoreline was far overshadowed by what occurred in the stands, which Pinkerton coach and athletic director Brian O’Reilly said he hadn’t directly seen himself.

Critically, O’Reilly said the atmosphere around the rivalry game was heated, but that he had stressed the need to ignore the kind of action that inspired a fight behind him.

“It’s a rivalry game, so we just wanted to maintain our composure,” O’Reilly told the Eagle-Tribune. “We wanted to make sure we didn’t get involved in out-toughing the other team, just playing the way we play.”