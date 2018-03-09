N.J. basketball coach's son diagnosed with cancer, community rallies behind family

There is an outpouring of support from the Jersey Shore basketball community for the family of Ranney School boys basketball coach Tahj Holden with the revelation that his 16-month-old son, Maxwell, is battling a form of cancer call Neuroblastoma.

John Tierney, a Ranney assistant coach, posted a message on Twitter on Thursday night with the stunning news.

“Right before the game Tuesday night coach Tahj had told me his son Max was in the hospital and they would be running tests the next few days. We have come to find out little Max has a cancer called Neuroblastoma. Please give what you can,’’ Tierney wrote.

Right before the game Tuesday night coach Tahj had told me his son Max was in the hospital and they would be running tests the next few days. We have come to find out little Max has a cancer called Neuroblastoma. Please give what you can. https://t.co/3MVvVxsvtD — John Tierney (@coachtierney74) March 9, 2018

Tierney linked his tweet to a GoFundMe page that was created earlier. In the 18 hours since the page went up, 270 people donated $33,795 toward a $50,000 goal.

This is happening as Ranney is preparing for the biggest game in school history on Saturday, March 10 against Roselle Catholic in the NJSIAA Non-Public B State Final at the RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River. Game time is 7 p.m.

Read more in the Asbury Park Press