N.J. high school pitcher beats cancer, gets scouting session with Mets

17-year-old Josh Cohen, who had cancer, wanted to be seen by @MLB scouts. So @MakeAWish and the @Mets teamed up to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/D2weE5Qtpg — Play Ball (@PlayBall) March 7, 2018

The Make-a-Wish Foundation has created a reality out of dream sequences for young people for years. On Wednesday, it was Indian Hills (Oakland, N.J.) junior Joshua Cohen’s turn, as he pitched in front of scouts at the New York Mets’ training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

A 17-year-old baseball player, Cohen was diagnosed in July of 2016 with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that invaded his right cheekbone.

As MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports, Cohen underwent radiation and chemotherapy treatments, which eradicated the disease but sapped his body of strength.

Cancer free for 10 months, Wednesday was a celebration.

“I had to go through hell and back,” Cohen, now 17 years old and a junior at Indian Hills (Oakland, N.J.), told MLB.com. “But I made it.”

As MLB.com tells it, Cohen’s dream was to perform in front of Major League scouts. Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Major League Baseball, that dream came to life Wednesday at First Data Field, where what DiComo called “a sizeable group” gathered to watch Cohen pitch. MLB coordinated the event with both the Mets, who provided the venue and the coaching staff, and the Yankees, who brought in an evaluator.

“It was my pleasure to see Josh,” Ben McIntyre, the Yankees’ assistant director of amateur scouting, told MLB.com. “It’s a great story. It’s inspirational to see a kid so young go through so much already.”

Beyond pitching, Cohen got his own locker and the chance to meet many famous Mets – including Tim Tebow.

Josh even got his own locker at the @Mets’ Spring Training facility … pic.twitter.com/FKs9RSULN6 — Play Ball (@PlayBall) March 7, 2018

Keep up the great work, Make-a-Wish.