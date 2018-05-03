N.J. school superintendent arrested, allegedly pooped at school track 'on a daily basis'

Call it the case of the public super pooper.

Holmdel (N.J.) police have charged Kenilworth Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Tramaglini with relieving himself in public early Monday morning after school officials reported finding “daily” deposits of excrement by an athletic field.

Tramaglini, 42, a Matawan resident, was issued citations on Monday for public urination or defecation, discarding and dumping of litter, and lewdness, according to the state’s municipal court case database. Lewdness is a disorderly persons offense.

Holmdel High School staff and athletic coaches alerted a school resource officer “that they were finding human feces” at or near the track and football field “on a daily basis,” according to a Facebook post by township police.

“The SRO, along with school staff, monitored the area and was able to identify a subject responsible for the acts,” according to the post.

The alleged discharge of bodily waste occurred at 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Efforts to reach Tramaglini by phone and email were not successful.

