N.Y. high school mourns cheerleading coach killed in accident St. Patrick's Day night

A New York high school continues to mourn a cheerleading coach who was killed in a tragic accident just hours after watching her squad march in the 2018 New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade.

As reported by the New York Post, among other outlets, Cardinal Spellman High School cheerleading coach Michele Muccio enjoyed Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Manhattan, where her squad was selected to march in the annual New York City parade. Later, she spent an evening apparently spent alongside her daughter and brother-in-law, New York City police officer Timm James, as well as other New York revelers.

It was leaving the city and returning home when Muccio and her daughter met with tragedy. According to reports, the 44-year-old’s vehicle was cut off while she traveled on I-95. The roof of their car, a GMC Envoy, was left sheared completely off and Muccio was “partially ejected” from the vehicle, inspiring officers to declare her dead at the scene.

The vehicle that struck Muccio’s has yet to be identified and the case is being treated as a hit-and-run. Meanwhile, Muccio’s daughter was transported to a hospital for treatment but was later listed in stable condition.

The Cardinal Spellman coach’s community left behind has since mourned publicly for the cheerleading coach, joined by other schools and cheerleading teams across the New York metropolitan area.