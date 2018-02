Naperville North (Ill.) will open the season atop the Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches.

Barrington (Ill.), last year’s Super 25 champion, will start at No. 22.

Lassiter (Marrieta, Ga.), which is already 5-0, opens at No. 2, followed by Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), Green Hope (Morrisville, N.C.), and Blue Valley West (Stilwell, Kan.).