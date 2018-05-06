Nashville high school football team's next home game will be in . . . 2020

Hillsboro’s Maurice Fitzgerald has seen a lot in his close to three decades on a high school football sideline.
The longtime Metro Nashville coach will face a first in 2018, though.
As a result of the ongoing construction at the school — part of an $89 million renovation of the 28-acre campus in Green Hills — Fitzgerald and his Burros will be left without a home field this fall.
“We won’t have any home games for two years,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve been through.”
Hillsboro, which finished 7-5 and reached the second round of the Class 5A playoffs in Fitzgerald’s first season with the Burros, will open the 2018 season with games at Brentwood Academy, Stratford, Gallatin, Independence, Glencliff and Christ Presbyterian Academy before “hosting” Beech at Tennessee State in late September.
“We’ve got one game at Vanderbilt at two at TSU,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re going to go back to BA and CPA so that’ll take care of the two games they were supposed to come here, and we’ll be compensated for that.”