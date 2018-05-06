Nashville high school football team's next home game will be in . . . 2020

Hillsboro’s Maurice Fitzgerald has seen a lot in his close to three decades on a high school football sideline.

The longtime Metro Nashville coach will face a first in 2018, though.

As a result of the ongoing construction at the school — part of an $89 million renovation of the 28-acre campus in Green Hills — Fitzgerald and his Burros will be left without a home field this fall.

“We won’t have any home games for two years,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve been through.”