National Signing Day: Everything you need to know

The 2018 college football National Signing Day is Feb. 7. On this day, class of 2018 prospects will be allowed to sign with the school of their choice.

The situation is slightly different this year, however, as the first-ever early signing period in December saw numerous athletes sign with schools.

Still, there will several nationally-televised player announcements, including three players in the top 20 of USA TODAY High School Sports’ composite player rankings and 12 overall.

Player announcements to be televised on ESPN’s family of networks

Time (Est.) Player Pos. Rank Considering 10 a.m. Patrick Surtain Jr.* CB 6 Alabama, Clemson, LSU Miami 10 a.m. Tyson Campbell CB 11 Alabama, Georgia Miami 10 a.m. Andrew Chatfield DE 225 Florida, Florida State, Miami 10 a.m. Nicholas Petit-Frere* OT T7 Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State 11 a.m. Tanner McKee QB 49 Alabama, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington Noon Solomon Tuliaupupu* LB 92 Notre Dame, UCLA, USC Noon Tommy Bush WR 203 Georgia, Baylor, Michigan State, Ole Miss 1 p.m. Justyn Ross WR 48 Alabama, Auburn, Clemson 1 p.m. Olaijah Griffin CB 28 Alabama, Oregon, USC, Tennessee 2 p.m. Devon Williams ATH 38 Oregon, USC 2 p.m. Jacob Copeland WR T66 Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M 2 p.m. Maurice Washington RB 246 Arizona State, Nebraska

Several other top recruits—including Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Penei Sewell—are planning to announce Wednesday.

*denotes American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection