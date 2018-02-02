National Signing Day: Everything you need to know

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | February 2, 2018
The 2018 college football National Signing Day is Feb. 7. On this day, class of 2018 prospects will be allowed to sign with the school of their choice.
The situation is slightly different this year, however, as the first-ever early signing period in December saw numerous athletes sign with schools.
Still, there will several nationally-televised player announcements, including three players in the top 20 of USA TODAY High School Sports’ composite player rankings and 12 overall.
Player announcements to be televised on ESPN’s family of networks
|Time (Est.)
|Player
|Pos.
|Rank
|Considering
|10 a.m.
|Patrick Surtain Jr.*
|CB
|6
|Alabama, Clemson, LSU Miami
|10 a.m.
|Tyson Campbell
|CB
|11
|Alabama, Georgia Miami
|10 a.m.
|Andrew Chatfield
|DE
|225
|Florida, Florida State, Miami
|10 a.m.
|Nicholas Petit-Frere*
|OT
|T7
|Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State
|11 a.m.
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|49
|Alabama, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington
|Noon
|Solomon Tuliaupupu*
|LB
|92
|Notre Dame, UCLA, USC
|Noon
|Tommy Bush
|WR
|203
|Georgia, Baylor, Michigan State, Ole Miss
|1 p.m.
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|48
|Alabama, Auburn, Clemson
|1 p.m.
|Olaijah Griffin
|CB
|28
|Alabama, Oregon, USC, Tennessee
|2 p.m.
|Devon Williams
|ATH
|38
|Oregon, USC
|2 p.m.
|Jacob Copeland
|WR
|T66
|Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M
|2 p.m.
|Maurice Washington
|RB
|246
|Arizona State, Nebraska
Several other top recruits—including Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Penei Sewell—are planning to announce Wednesday.
*denotes American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection
college football, football, Signing Day, National Signing Day