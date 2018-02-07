National Signing Day: Live updates, analysis

National Signing Day is here, offering high school football prospects an opportunity to sign with the school of their choice.

In recent years, this day was the first chance recruits had to sign with a college; however, the first-ever Early Signing Period in December changed that.

Still, there are 16 players in the USA TODAY High School Sports composite player rankings that have yet to announce a college destination. Several are expected to do so today.

Follow along here, as this page will be updated.

Signings and commitments

Defensive lineman Bobby Brown, a four-star prospect out of Lamar (Arlington, Texas), has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Texas A&M. Brown had previously been committed to the Aggies before switching to Alabama.

Uncommitted Top 100 prospects