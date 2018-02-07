Top 25 Recruiting Classes: Who's No. 1?

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | February 6, 2018
<p>Georgia currently holds the No. 1 class by both ESPN and Rivals.com, with only 247 Sports giving a slight edge to Ohio State. The reason for the Bulldogs' ascension to the top has a lot to do with their ability to keep top talent in state. Georgia has six five-star recruits, four from the state of Georgia in dual-threat quarterback <a href="https://247sports.com/player/justin-fields-91048">Justin Fields</a> — the No. 2 overall recruit in the class — defensive end Brenton Cox, guard <a href="https://247sports.com/player/jamaree-salyer-79840">Jamaree Salyer</a> and linebacker <a href="https://247sports.com/player/adam-anderson-89276">Adam Anderson</a>.</p> <p>Photo: Intersport</p>
<p>The Buckeyes were the consensus clubhouse leaders in these rankings right up until the first day of the first-ever Early Signing Period, when a couple defections and some big gains by Georgia flipped the tide. No matter. Columbus will still see a massive influx of talent as per usual, headlined by five-stars safety <a href="https://247sports.com/player/tyreke-johnson-32096">Tyreke Johnson</a> and defensive tackle <a href="https://247sports.com/player/taron-vincent-81413">Taron Vincent</a>. The drop-off from there isn't exactly steep, with 21 four-star prospects providing both depth and instant impact potential. Keep an eye on Idaho native defensive tackle <a href="https://247sports.com/player/tommy-togiai-90830">Tommy Togaia</a> and tight end <a href="https://247sports.com/player/jeremy-ruckert-91686">Jeremy Ruckert</a> as other potential breakout contributors who could see time on the field early.</p> <p>Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>Tom Herman felt he didn't have enough time to make a significant impact on Texas' Class of 2017. A full year and recruiting cycle later and the difference is notable. The Longhorns added two five-star safeties — <a href="https://247sports.com/player/caden-sterns-81643">Caden Sterns</a> and <a href="https://247sports.com/player/bj-foster-87617">BJ Foster</a> — and 16 four star prospects as part of the schools strongest class in years. Most notable is the elite strength and depth in the defensive backfield, where the Longhorns inked the nation's No. 1, 3 and 6 safeties and No. 6, 10 and 15 cornerbacks as a group that some have called the best defensive back class in recruiting history. Four-star wide receivers <a href="https://247sports.com/player/brennan-eagles-80690">Brennan Eagles</a> and <a href="https://247sports.com/player/alvonte-woodard-80685">Al'vonte Woodward</a> could also both have an impact early in Austin.</p> <p>Photo: AAG</p>
<p>The Nittany Lions finished what they started in 2017, capping an impressive Big Ten campaign with a victory in the Fiesta Bowl against Washington. Those worried about the departure of top talent from Happy Valley can exhale, as coach James Franklin adds three five-stars — in-state defensive end <a href="https://247sports.com/player/micah-parsons-77264">Micah Parsons</a>, wide receiver <a href="https://247sports.com/player/justin-shorter-84829">Justin Shorter</a> and running back <a href="https://247sports.com/player/ricky-slade-62537">Ricky Slade</a> — and 11 four-star prospects to a deep class that includes help at virtually every position on the field. There is particularly impressive talent along the defensive line, with <a href="https://247sports.com/player/jayson-oweh-46038807">Jayson Oweh</a> and <a href="https://247sports.com/player/pj-mustipher-80920">P.J. Mustipher</a> joining Parsons to create one of the nation's top entering trios.</p> <p>Photo: 247Sports</p>
<p>Nick Saban isn't accustomed to finishing outside of the top spot at anything, except after the odd thrilling national championship loss. After years of recruiting dominance, the Crimson Tide took a (very, very minor) step back in 2018, with just one five-star and 14 four-star new inductees to the Roll Tide brotherhood. Defensive end <a href="https://247sports.com/player/eyabi-anoma-46037175">Eyabi Anoma</a> (pictured) is the expected headliner of the group, though fellow defensive end <a href="https://247sports.com/player/stephon-wynn-83952">Stephon Wynn</a> and junior college transfer <a href="https://247sports.com/player/saivion-smith-60921">Saivion Smith</a> could also become key contributors in 2018.</p> <p>Photo: Intersport</p>
<p>New coach, no problem for Oklahoma recruiting. Lincoln Riley ascended to the head coaching role in Norman far later than many would have expected for a seamless transition, yet Riley not only guided the Sooners to a national semifinal at the Rose Bowl, he also goosed up the program's recruiting to finish in a dead-heat with Miami. Five-star offensive tackle <a href="https://247sports.com/player/brey-walker-77489">Brey Walker</a> is a 6-foot-7, 320-pound man monster built to contribute from the get-go, while four-star cornerback <a href="https://247sports.com/player/brendan-radley-hiles-68479">Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles</a> (pictured) is a California-born gamechanger. One more perk from this Oklahoma class: The Sooners stole a key Texas commit, offensive tackle <a href="https://247sports.com/player/ron-tatum-46036746">Ron Tatum</a>, keeping him in state.</p> <p>Photo: AAG</p>
<p>The U is back, and Mark Richt got it there thanks in large part to the influx of talent he has ushered in during his two years at the helm. The Class of 2018 is Richt's best yet at his alma mater, with the Hurricanes locking down more of their native Florida talent than ever before. Five-star running back <a href="https://247sports.com/Player/Lorenzo-Lingard-80285">Lorenzo Lingard</a> is an immediate game-changer who is already on campus, and four-star quarterback <a href="https://247sports.com/player/jarren-williams-89426">Jarren Williams</a> heads south from Georgia to compete for backup minutes, with his eyes out for four-star tight end <a href="https://247sports.com/player/brevin-jordan-85407">Brevin Jordan</a> and wide receiver <a href="https://247sports.com/player/mark-pope-75984">Mark Pope</a> primed to make a difference early.</p> <p>Photo: Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>What a difference a few months makes. After starting the season on the proverbial hot seat, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn built the 2018 Tigers class into one of the nation's 10 best. Auburn's incomings include two four-star athletes in <a href="https://247sports.com/player/joey-gatewood-78014">Joey Gatewood</a> (pictured) (a standout quarterback in high school) and <a href="https://247sports.com/player/quindarious-monday-89772">Quindarious Monday</a>. The Tigers also landed three four-star wide receivers, none more notable than Matthew Hill, who came across the border from Georgia.</p> <p>Photo: Intersport</p>
<p>Clemson's incoming 2018 Class isn't as large or deep as their 2017 group, or many other programs this year, but the players the Tigers added are considered to be high, high quality. Pro-style quarterback <a href="https://247sports.com/player/trevor-lawrence-61350">Trevor Lawrence</a> (pictured) is the nation's top overall prospect and could steal a starting job from day one. He's joined by four other five-stars in defensive end <a href="https://247sports.com/player/xavier-thomas-81258">Xavier Thomas</a>, defensive end <a href="https://247sports.com/player/kj-henry-83951">KJ Henry</a>, wide receiver <a href="https://247sports.com/player/derion-kendrick-81854">Derion Kendrick</a> and offensive tackle <a href="https://247sports.com/player/jackson-carman-86491">Jackson Carman</a>, an Ohio native who controversially shirked the Buckeyes advances to pick the Tigers. With a class of just 15 players, to have a full 1/3 be among the nation's very top prospects is jaw-dropping and befitting a recent national champion indeed.</p> <p>Photo: AAG</p>
<p>The prestige and allure of Notre Dame will always keep the Fighting Irish among the nation's premier recruiting classes, and a strong 2017 campaign didn't hurt, either. Coach Brian Kelly failed to land a five-star prospect for once, but that didn't keep the Irish from bringing in significant depth (22 players) and the kind of diversity in positions that could make this group the backbone of a championship contender if it develops as it can. Quarterback <a href="https://247sports.com/player/phil-jurkovec-86287">Phil Jurkovec</a> has been called one of the best players out of Western Pennsylvania ever by some journalists, while IMG Academy cornerback <a href="https://247sports.com/player/houston-griffith-75881">Houston Griffith</a> has the athleticism to be a difference maker in the backfield from day one. A pair of linebackers — Californian <a href="https://247sports.com/player/jack-lamb-46038110">Jack Lamb</a> and New Jersey native <a href="https://247sports.com/player/shayne-simon-87355">Shayne Simon</a> — could also emerge as key players for the Irish sooner rather than later.</p> <p>Photo: Matt Cashore, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>Huskies coach Chris Peterson continues to get <em>his</em> recruits, with a pair of four-star quarterbacks the headliners to this class. Idaho native <a href="https://247sports.com/player/colson-yankoff-78284">Colson Yankoff</a> is among the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks, but he'll have to outduel new classmate <a href="https://247sports.com/player/jacob-sirmon-83546">Jacob Sirmon</a>, a local boy and pro-style star, to eventual emerge as a starting Huskies signal caller. One other unique twist: Sirmon's cousin, three-star linebacker <a href="https://247sports.com/player/jack-sirmon-80403">Jack Sirmon</a>, joins the Huskies from Tennessee power Brentwood Academy.</p> <p>Photo: Jennifer Buchanan, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>The Trojans fell short of national title goals and expectations in 2017, and their incoming recruiting class lacks some of the luster of recent campaigns as well. That's not to demean the talent that is coming in, with five-star Mater Dei quarterback <a href="https://247sports.com/player/jt-daniels-86433">J.T. Daniels</a> (graduating after just three years), his five-star teammate and wide receiver <a href="https://247sports.com/player/amon-ra-st-brown-77160">Amon-Ra St. Brown</a> and five-star Bishop Gorman linebacker <a href="https://247sports.com/player/palaie-gaoteote-85911">Palaie Gaoteote</a> (pictured) leading a group that is comprised solely of four and five-star prospects ... with the exception of lone three-star offensive tackle <a href="https://247sports.com/player/liam-douglass-46040629">Liam Douglass</a>, a local boy from Harvard-Westlake.</p> <p>Photo: AAG</p>
<p>Ed Orgeron's first full season of the recruiting grind leading LSU netted local five-star wide receiver <a href="https://247sports.com/player/terrace-marshall-82357">Terrance Marshall</a>, four-star safety <a href="https://247sports.com/player/kelvin-joseph-88322">Kelvin Joseph</a> and three of the nation's most highly regarded junior college prospects. It doesn't include a quarterback, but whoever does end up behind center could receive as many as five new wide receiver targets, depending on whether a couple athlete prospects are used on the offensive or defensive side of the ball.</p> <p>Photo: Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>The Ducks were forced to go into coaching damage control for a second-straight year when Willie Taggart departed for Florida State, but maintaining the core of his staff in Eugene helped coalesce a sterling class for the Ducks that includes plenty of national talent. Safety <a href="https://247sports.com/player/steve-stephens-90051">Steve Stephens</a> (pictured on the left), from California, and <a href="https://247sports.com/player/tyler-shough-46039404">Tyler Shough</a>, a pro-style quarterback from Arizona, are particularly notable additions. One area of concern, however: Offensive tackle <a href="https://247sports.com/Player/Dawson-Jaramillo-83790">Dawson Jaramillo</a> was the only member of the state's top-5 recruits to choose the Ducks ahead of other offers.</p> <p>Photo: Intersport</p>
<p>If Jim Harbaugh is slowing down on the recruiting trail, the 2018 class isn't a definitive sign of that happening. The Wolverines add 20 total prospects, and while none have the name recognition of some recent seasons, linebacker <a href="https://247sports.com/player/otis-reese-80161">Otis Reese</a> from Georgia, in-state defensive end <a href="https://247sports.com/player/aidan-hutchinson-89597">Aidan Hutchinson</a> and linebacker <a href="https://247sports.com/player/cameron-mcgrone-89179">Cameron McGrone</a>, from Indianapolis, could all break through during their freshman seasons in Ann Arbor.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>Recruiting was never Jim Mora's problem at UCLA, but Chip Kelly proved it wouldn't wane on his watch, either. Kelly's first class back in college football includes superstar quarterback <a href="https://247sports.com/player/dorian-thompson-robinson-84699">Dorian Thompson-Robinson</a> from Bishop Gorman, native Californian <a href="https://247sports.com/player/bryan-addison-92931">Bryan Addison</a> and 21 other players. While not as cosmopolitan as some recent classes (there is one player each from Texas, Florida, New Jersey and Arizona and two from Nevada), the group's strength from the state of California is notable: Kelly landed seven of the state's top-50 prospects in a very competitive recruiting field.</p> <p>Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports </p>
<p>It didn't take Willie Taggart long to make an impact back in Florida. The one-year Oregon wonder returned to Tallahassee and had a signature commitment from four-star California safety <a href="https://247sports.com/player/jaiden-woodbey-84564">Jaiden Woodbey</a> (pictured) within weeks. As has so often been the case for Florida State, the defensive backfield is the most notable strength of the group, with star cornerbacks <a href="https://247sports.com/player/anthony-lytton-81986">Anthony Lytton</a> and <a href="https://247sports.com/player/asante-samuel-jr-78738">Asante Samuel Jr.</a> joining Woodbey as players with the athleticism and skill to make an impact early.</p> <p>Photo: AAG</p>
<p>The Gamecocks may struggle to steal marquee recruits from the likes of Alabama and Georgia, but those programs' recruiting dominance does open up an opportunity for Will Muschamp and co. to consolidate some of the South's best players in those states that remain overlooked. The Gamecocks' 2018 class is a case-in-point: South Carolina is adding five of the top players from the state of Georgia and three players from Georgia. At a time when Clemson is among the highest profile programs in the country, Muschamp's ability to add three of the state's top-eight prospects (and six of the top 25) are equally important. Dual-threat quarterback <a href="https://247sports.com/Player/Dakereon-Joyner-77309">Dakereon Joyner</a> is a critical addition for the Gamecocks' future offense and wide receiver <a href="https://247sports.com/player/josh-vann-46037734">Josh Vann</a> could emerge as one of his top targets in future seasons.</p> <p>Photo: Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>It's not easy being a school located in Texas not named Texas, Oklahoma or Texas A&M. Don't tell that to TCU coach Gary Patterson, who delivered yet another top-25 recruiting class that includes five notable four-star recruits, including a dual threat quarterback ranked among the nation's top-50 overall prospects. <a href="https://247sports.com/player/justin-rogers-83404">Justin Rogers</a> is that potential breakout star, a Louisiana native who was clearly attracted to Fort Worth by the opportunity to break out in an aggressive Big 12 offense. Most of the remainder of the Horned Frogs' class is made up of Texas high school stars, though the program's consistent rise and competition for a national playoff spot has broadened its appeal to include recruits from Washington and Iowa, not to mention nearby states including Mississippi and the aforementioned Louisiana.</p> <p>Photo: Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>Justin Fuentes' Virginia Tech program continues to focus on locking down its Tidewater region, adding a base of talent from Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland that insures the Hokies will be competitive in the ACC. Four-star wide receiver <a href="https://247sports.com/player/tre-turner-87486">Tre Turner</a> (a North Carolina native), linebacker <a href="https://247sports.com/player/alan-tisdale-87843">Alan Tisdale</a> (North Carolina) and Chicago dual-threat quarterback <a href="https://247sports.com/player/quincy-patterson-93325">Quincy Patterson</a> are all potential future stars in Blacksburg.</p> <p>Photo: Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>Despite one of the more publicly dramatic, drawn out, and frankly, ugly coaching searches in recent memory, Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt has managed to cobble together another top-25 recruiting class in his first effort as a head coach. The program's 17 recruits are headlined by Georgia linebacker <a href="https://247sports.com/player/jj-peterson-88704">JJ Peterson</a> (pictured), and four in-state recruits: wide receiver <a href="https://247sports.com/player/alontae-taylor-79050">Alontae Taylor</a>, defensive tackles <a href="https://247sports.com/player/greg-emerson-92634">Greg Emerson</a> and <a href="https://247sports.com/player/brant-lawless-83278">Brant Lawless</a> and offensive tackle <a href="https://247sports.com/player/jerome-carvin-87639">Jerome Carvin</a>. From there the class dips from some recent seasons, but Volunteer faithful will be much less concerned by that so long as the results on Saturdays improve in 2018.</p> <p>Photo: AAG</p>
<p>Former Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen returned to the Swamp and wasted no time in courting and convincing his future quarterback. <a href="https://247sports.com/player/emory-jones-76882">Emory Jones</a> (pictured), a former Ohio State commit who was considered one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks, chose the Gators on the first day of the Early Signing Period, heading up a group that includes eight other four-star prospects. Florida natives offensive tackle <a href="https://247sports.com/player/richard-gouraige-81993">Richard Gouraige</a> and wide receiver <a href="https://247sports.com/player/justin-watkins-79476">Justin Watkins</a>, a former Texas commit, are virtually assured to both be asked to contribute early in Gainesville. Safeties <a href="https://247sports.com/player/amari-burney-88960">Amari Burney</a> and <a href="https://247sports.com/player/trey-dean-93550">Trey Dean</a> could both find their way on the field as freshmen, and tight end <a href="https://247sports.com/player/kyle-pitts-80561">Kyle Pitts</a>, a Pennsylvania native, could make a difference as well.</p> <p>Photo: Intersport</p>
<p>The taint of scandal all but ruined Baylor's recruiting class of 2017, but coach Matt Rhule has done a stunning job convincing players that the Bears are ready to rise again. The program eventually landed six four-stars, four from the state of Texas, as Baylor looks to set to re-stock its talent pools to somewhere near its BCS-challenger levels. Dual-threat quarterback <a href="https://247sports.com/player/gerry-bohanon-94311">Gerry Bohanon</a>, an Arkansas native, athlete <a href="https://247sports.com/player/bj-hanspard-83886">BJ Hanspard</a> (son of Texas Tech legend Byron Hanspard) and running back <a href="https://247sports.com/player/craig-williams-53431">Craig Williams</a> are all critical additions for a Bears team that may find a way to get them on the field right away. Ditto for Dallas area wide receiver <a href="https://247sports.com/player/joshua-fleeks-86651">Joshua Fleeks</a>, who was never recruited by Texas or Texas A&M and will be hoping to make them regret that decision.</p> <p>Photo: Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>There has been no direct football recruiting fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal at Michigan State ... yet. That's good news for Spartan fans whose team returns a core that should compete for the Big Ten title and a group of incoming freshmen almost entirely from the Midwest who may be able to adapt quickly. Cornerback <a href="https://247sports.com/player/kalon-gervin-78347">Kalon Gervin</a> is a Detroit native who chose the Spartans over Michigan and Notre Dame and the Ohio duo from Pickerington Central — tight end <a href="https://247sports.com/player/trenton-gillison-80865">Trenton Gillison</a> and athlete <a href="https://247sports.com/player/xavier-henderson-86595">Xavier Henderson</a> — could all be huge additions for Mike Dantonio's program moving forward.</p> <p>Photo: Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p>The Cornhuskers brought home Scott Frost, and he's bringing talent with him. The former Central Florida coach who piloted the Knights to a perfect season got the quarterback he wanted in Californian <a href="https://247sports.com/player/adrian-martinez-90829">Adrian Martinez</a>, the tight end he needed in the form of in-state star <a href="https://247sports.com/player/cameron-jurgens-83755">Cameron Jurgens</a> and a potential breakthrough safety from Texas in Cam'ron Jones. The rest of the class is a hodge podge of need and available talent, but given Frost's track record so far, it may be enough for him to get Nebraska competitive in the Big Ten again, and fast.</p> <p>Photo: Nati Harnik, AP</p>
