National Signing Day: Breaking down top uncommitted prospects

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | February 6, 2018
National Signing Day is Wednesday, offering high school football prospects an opportunity to sign with the school of their choice.
In recent years, this day was the first chance recruits had to sign with a college; however, the first-ever Early Signing Period in December changed that.
Still, there are 16 players in the USA TODAY High School Sports composite player rankings that have yet to announce a college destination.
Below, in order by their rank in the composite, are the 16 uncommitted players.
- Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, American Heritage (Fla.). Considering Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and Miami.
- Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Berkeley Prep (Tampa). Considering Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State.
- Tyson Campbell, CB, American Heritage (Fla.). Considering Alabama, Georgia, and Miami.
- Olaijah Griffin, CB, Mission Viejo (Calif.). Considering Alabama, Oregon, USC, and Tennessee.
- Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, Helix (San Diego). Considering USC, Alabama, and Tennessee.
- Devon Williams, WR, Antelope Valley (Lancaster, Calif.). Considering Oregon and USC.
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas). Considering Texas A&M and Alabama.
- Justyn Ross, WR, Central (Phenix City, Ala.). Considering Alabama, Auburn, and Clemson.
- Tanner McKee, QB, Centennial (Corona, Calif.). Considering Stanford, Washington, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Texas.
- William Barnes, OT, Apopka (Fla.). Considering North Carolina, Florida, Ole Miss, and others.
- Penei Sewell, OG, Desert Hills (St. George, Utah). Considering Oregon, USC, Alabama, and Utah.
- Jacob Copeland, WR, Escambia (Fla.). Considering Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
- Rasheed Walker, OT, North Point (Waldorf, Md.). Considering Ohio State, Penn State, and Virginia Tech.
- Michael Thompson, DT, Parkway North (St. Louis). Considering Oklahoma and Missouri.
- Solomon Tuliaupupu, LB, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). Considering Notre Dame, UCLA, and USC.
- JaMarr Chase, WR, Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.). Considering LSU, Auburn, TCU, and others.
