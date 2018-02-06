National Signing Day: Breaking down top uncommitted prospects

National Signing Day is Wednesday, offering high school football prospects an opportunity to sign with the school of their choice.

In recent years, this day was the first chance recruits had to sign with a college; however, the first-ever Early Signing Period in December changed that.

Still, there are 16 players in the USA TODAY High School Sports composite player rankings that have yet to announce a college destination.

Below, in order by their rank in the composite, are the 16 uncommitted players.