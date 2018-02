National Signing Day: Which players are announcing on national TV?

National Signing Day is Wednesday, and dozens of players in the USA TODAY High School Sports football composite player rankings are slated to announce their college decisions.

Some of those decisions will be aired live on ESPN’s family of networks, with coverage on both ESPNU (until noon ET) and then changing to ESPN2.

Below is when each player is scheduled to announce his decision, his composite rank, and his finalists.

Time (ET) Player Pos. Rank Considering 10 a.m. Patrick Surtain Jr.* CB 6 Alabama, Clemson, LSU Miami 10 a.m. Tyson Campbell CB 11 Alabama, Georgia Miami 10 a.m. Andrew Chatfield DE 225 Florida, Florida State, Miami 10 a.m. Nicholas Petit-Frere* OT T7 Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State 11 a.m. Tanner McKee QB 49 Alabama, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington Noon Solomon Tuliaupupu* LB 92 Notre Dame, UCLA, USC Noon Tommy Bush WR 203 Georgia, Baylor, Michigan State, Ole Miss 1 p.m. Justyn Ross WR 48 Alabama, Auburn, Clemson 1 p.m. Olaijah Griffin CB 28 Alabama, Oregon, USC, Tennessee 2 p.m. Devon Williams ATH 38 Oregon, USC 2 p.m. Jacob Copeland WR T66 Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M 2 p.m. Maurice Washington RB 246 Arizona State, Nebraska

*denotes American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection