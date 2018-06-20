NBA Mock Draft: High school basketball players who would be lottery picks

As the NBA Draft looms Thursday night at 7 p.m., we decided to delve into what the draft could look like if NBA teams were only picking high school players from the 2019 and 2020 classes.

Who would be lottery picks?

Here’s our take based on the things NBA teams look for:

1. Phoenix Suns: James Wiseman

School: Memphis East (Tenn.)

Position: Center

Class: 2019

The Why: Wiseman just oozes potential and most agree that with his size and skill-set, Wiseman, who stands 6-foot-11, will play his best basketball on an NBA court.