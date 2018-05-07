Nebraska lands weekend's only 4-star commit in RB Rahmir Johnson

After a series of gangbuster weekends, the first such stretch in May yielded one of the most slight hauls yet, though it could still produce one of the most influential players in the Class of 2019.

On Saturday Nebraska landed a commitment from four-star running back Rahmir Johnson, a New Jersey native who picked the Cornhuskers ahead of some 14 other scholarship offers, at least to date.

While the Bergen Catholic (N.J.) only has one season of full-time varsity carries under his belt, it was a heck of a campaign; he finished with 555 yards, 6 rushing touchdowns and 3 touchdowns through the air.

As for the reasons for Johnson’s choice of Nebraska rather than Boston College, Ole Miss and Rutgers, it’s clear that the Huskers’ legacy played a major role in his decision.

“It’s time to make history,” Johnson told 247 Sports. “It’s time to bring Nebraska back to what it used to be.”

Johnson is the first four-star recruit in new coach and legendary Huskers quarterback Scott Frost’s first full class in Lincoln. There’s no question that Nebraska will try to build on the momentum of Johnson’s pledge, it’s only a matter of how successful those attempts may be.