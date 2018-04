Nerinx Hall (Webster Groves, Mo.) enters at No. 7 in the latest Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

In all, eight newcomers enter the latest poll.

Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) remains the No. 1 team.

St. Charles (Ill.) North is again the No. 2 team, followed by Leesville (Raleigh, N.C.) and Clover (S.C.). Broomfield (Colo.) rounds out the top five.