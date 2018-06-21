Neshoba Central finishes atop Super 25 softball rankings

Neshoba Central (Philadelphia, Miss.) finished the season as the No. 1 team in the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll, a spot it held for the final eight weeks.

The six-time defending Mississippi 5A state champion, who went 34-0 this season, has gone unbeaten since a 2-1 loss to Saltillo in the state 5A quarterfinals in May 2017 — a run of 39 straight victories.

The Rockets lead six state champions atop the final ranking of the spring, including two-time reigning Virginia 6A titlist Madison at No. 2, and Arizona large school champ Hamilton at No. 3. Ohio D2 and D3 winners Keystone and Champion are fourth and fifth, respectively, while Oregon 6A titlist Tualatin is sixth.

Wachusett, one of the few teams still playing, swaps spots with North Carolina 2A champion South Granville for the final ranking, as it continues its run in the Massachusetts state tournament, New Jersey’s Donovan Catholic finishes ninth and two-time reigning Indiana state champ New Palestine rounds out the top 10.

Elsewhere, No. 14 Huntingtown did end up dropping a game, but outscored opponents 41-0 over its final five, en route to the Maryland 3A championship.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.