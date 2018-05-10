Neshoba Central keeps top spot in Super 25 softball rankings

Another two-win week kept Neshoba Central (Philadelphia, Miss.) atop the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

The Rockets have now won 37 straight and 53 of their last 54 games. Meanwhile, Hamilton (Ariz.) kept pace in the second spot, and Madison (Vienna, Va.) surged four spots to join them in the top three.

Texas duo Katy and Keller round out the first five.

Undefeated Keystone (La Grange, Ohio) makes its poll debut this week at No. 8, having outscored opponents 298-12 this season. The Wildcats’ closest game was their very first game — a 3-2 road victory over Steele on March 26.

Elsewhere, No. 23 Male (19-3-1) is back in the rankings after rallying to defeat crosstown rival Ballard, 5-3, on Tuesday at home.

Arizona’s Cibola and Texas’ Johnson were the two teams that dropped out.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.