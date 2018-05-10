USA Today Sports

Neshoba Central keeps top spot in Super 25 softball rankings

Photo: Chris Todd, Clarion-Ledger

Neshoba Central keeps top spot in Super 25 softball rankings

Super 25

Neshoba Central keeps top spot in Super 25 softball rankings

Another two-win week kept Neshoba Central (Philadelphia, Miss.) atop the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

The Rockets have now won 37 straight and 53 of their last 54 games. Meanwhile, Hamilton (Ariz.) kept pace in the second spot, and Madison (Vienna, Va.) surged four spots to join them in the top three.

Texas duo Katy and Keller round out the first five.

Undefeated Keystone (La Grange, Ohio) makes its poll debut this week at No. 8, having outscored opponents 298-12 this season. The Wildcats’ closest game was their very first game — a 3-2 road victory over Steele on March 26.

Elsewhere, No. 23 Male (19-3-1) is back in the rankings after rallying to defeat crosstown rival Ballard, 5-3, on Tuesday at home.

Arizona’s Cibola and Texas’ Johnson were the two teams that dropped out.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.

, , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2wwFksU
Neshoba Central keeps top spot in Super 25 softball rankings

Neshoba Central stays atop the latest Super 25 softball rankings.

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.