Neshoba Central stays at No. 1, 3 newcomers enter Super 25 softball

Six-time defending Mississippi 5A state champion Neshoba Central, which has been idle since completing its perfect season three weeks ago, continued to be the top-ranked team in the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Madison (Vienna, Va.) added three wins to remain second for a fourth-straight week, while Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) and Keystone (Ohio) each moved up a spot, and Champion (Ohio) broke into the top five.

New Palestine outscored its two Indiana state tournament opponents, 20-1, to surge eight spots to No. 11, and extend its win streak to 18. Canyon (New Braunfels, Texas), however, went the other direction, dropping from third to 17th after seven-loss Atascocita upset them in the Texas 6A state final.

Three schools joined the rankings — North Carolina state 2A champ South Granville and fellow unbeaten school Wachusett of Massachusetts at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively, and Virginia’s Prince George at No. 12.

West Virginia’s Hurricane, Texas’ Keller and Massachusetts’ Milford dropped out.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.