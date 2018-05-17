Neshoba Central stays on top, two newcomers enter Super 25 softball rankings

Another two-win week kept Neshoba Central (Philadelphia, Miss.) atop the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

The Rockets have now won 39 straight and 55 of their last 56 games. Meanwhile, undefeated Madison (Vienna, Va.) moved up to second following Hamilton’s 4-0 loss to Pinnacle in an Arizona Interscholastic Association playoff game.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Katy (Texas) won twice to move up to third, and Keller (Texas), Eagle (Id.) and Los Alamitos (Calif.) all also gained a spot in the rankings.

Keystone (Ohio) stayed at No. 8, while fellow unbeaten Hoover (Ala.) joined the poll at ninth, just ahead of one-loss Hurricane (W. Va.) in 10th.

New Palestine (Ind.), whose only loss this season is to No. 14 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.), is the other newcomer at No. 25. North Carolina’s Fuquay-Varina and Florida’s Oakleaf dropped out this week.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.