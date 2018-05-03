Neshoba Central takes over top spot in Super 25 softball rankings

Neshoba Central (Philadelphia, Miss.) won twice to extend its victory streak to 35 and take over the top spot in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

The Rockets have now won 51 of their last 52 games and gained two places after the two teams ahead of them — Katy (Texas) and Hurricane (W. Va.) — both lost. Hamilton (Ariz.) and Eagle (Id.), meanwhile, kept rolling to round out the top three.

Los Alamitos (Calif.), Keller (Texas), Johnson (San Antonio) and Madison (Vienna, Va.) moved up two places apiece, followed by Katy and Hurricane in eighth and ninth, then Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) at No. 10.

Unbeatens Fuquay-Varina of North Carolina and Milford of Massachusetts make their rankings debut at No. 15 and 22, respectively. Illinois’ Barrington and Kentucky’s Scott County dropped out this week following losses.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25.