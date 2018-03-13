New Albany up to No. 5 in Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

New Albany (Ind.), led by superstar Romeo Langford, has risen to No. 5 in the latest Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings.

The Bulldogs have a huge playoff matchup Saturday with No. 2 Warren Central (Indianapolis).

Allen (Texas) was the rankings’ biggest mover, jumping 11 spots to No. 20 after winning the UIL Texas state championship for its class.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) remains the No. 1 team.

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The data is current through games Tuesday.

The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.