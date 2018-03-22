New head football coach at Pittsburgh-area power Aliquippa is a state trooper

Here’s something you don’t see everyday: The new football coach at Aliquippa High in Western Pennsylvania will spend more time in uniform each day than his student athletes.

As reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the newly hired head football coach at Alquippa (Pa.) High spends his days in a police uniform, serving as a Pennsylvania state trooper. become a head coach despite lacking any previous head coaching experience at the high school level. Most recently, Mike Warfield served as the quarterbacks coach at Central Valley (Pa.) High.

The new Aliquippa High School football coach will be a former Aliquippa player, but it won't be Sean Gilbert https://t.co/n8YiYcdPow — Post-Gazette Sports (@PGSportsNow) March 20, 2018

He was ready for a new challenge and decided a return to the newly open position at his alma mater was the perfect opportunity. He was selection from a group of three finalists, tabbed to follow in the footsteps of his former coach, Mike Zmijanac, who led the Quips for 21 years.

“I was coaching at Central Valley and pretty much pleased there. [Central Valley coach] Mark Lyons was good to me,” Warfield told the Post-Gazette. “I never, ever thought I’d be the head coach at Aliquippa. When the job came open, I thought about it. Then people came up to me and talked to me about it at barber shops, on the street and even some ex-teammates called and said I should put in for it. That was a humbling feeling. That’s when I really started thinking about the job and it just happened.”

Now Warfield is back in the saddle at his alma mater, which is something that has him extremely energized to succeed.