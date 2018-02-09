New Florida signee Jacob Copeland: Mom's walking off during Signing Day a stunt

Of all the unique storylines that emerged from 2018’s National Signing Day, none were more compelling than the ceremony for Jacob Copeland, the Escambia (Fla.) wide receiver who chose to sign with Florida rather than Alabama or Tennessee.

RELATED: Four-star WR Jacob Copeland commits to Florida, mom storms off

Immediately after Copeland announced his decision, his mother — who was clad in an Alabama sweatshirt and Tennessee hat — got up from her seat next to him and walked off the televised set. The moment had all the feel of genuine, authentic family drama and ESPN’s remote interviewer asked about his mother’s feelings about his decision. The entire moment felt like it was pulled from the pages of a family drama.

As it turns out, perhaps it was more befitting a WWE script.

According to Copeland himself, his mother’s entire reaction was essentially international melodrama, a put on in an attempt to get some attention and possibly even some laughs from those close to her.

What my mama did today was hilarious 😂 if you knew her personally that’s her job. PUT ON A SHOW! 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂 — Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope1era) February 7, 2018

That response from Copeland fits what actually unfolded after cameras cut away, with the elder Copeland coming back to hug and congratulate her son.

If it was an all act, it was a good one. And there’s more good news for Copeland and family: Florida has its own college of theater and dance, where he could earn a BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts) in Acting, provided the school accepts his submitted portfolio. If you ask us, all he would need to submit is video of his National Singing Day ceremony.