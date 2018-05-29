New Jersey coach admits he faked high school track and field meet results

A day after the accusations that a recent high school track and field meet in Newark never happened, the coach and co-founder of the host track club admitted that he falsified the entire meet to boost athletes’ personal records, according to an email.

In an email to NJ MileSplit, a well-known track and field website and defacto timekeepers for the state’s track and field events, a person who identified himself as Corey Johnson, coach of the Newark Flames Track Club, apologized for falsifying a meet called the Brick City Invitational on May 20.

“Good morning my name is Coach Johnson, I am the track coach and CEO of Newark Flames Track Club,” Johnson said in an email to Robert Kellert, editor for NJ MileSplit. “I am writing to say I apologize for the incident of the falsified meet that was supposedly held on May 20, 2018 at Newark School Stadium.”

The day after NorthJersey.com reported that a complaint was lodged by the parent of one of the alleged participants, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is investigating the meet and the veracity of the athletes’ personal records.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Larry White, executive director of the NJSIAA, said. “It would be premature at this point to say anything else.”

Some of the performances originally posted included significant personal bests for many of the athletes. The marks would have qualified the athletes for either the championship division or the Emerging Elite division of the New Balance Nationals next month, the national high school outdoor track and field championship meet.