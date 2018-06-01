USA Today Sports

AAU basketball coach charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old

A basketball coach has been accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Nutley, N.J.

Kevin Jimenez, 29, of Belleville, N.J., was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino announced Thursday.

The suspect coached girls’ basketball for the Amateur Athletics Union’s Wolves team, according to the prosecutor.

The incident being investigated happened earlier this year, but it did not occur at a game or practice site, prosecutor spokeswoman Katherine Carter said.

The Wolves, including girls from throughout northern New Jersey, also practiced at the Abundant Life Academy in Nutley and Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange.

Jimenez previously coached at the Good Shepherd Academy in Nutley, according to authorities.

