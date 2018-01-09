N.J. high school football players helped save puppies on freezing New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve was cold in New York City and its environs. Legendarily cold. That was true for animals as much as people.

And that’s why the efforts of football players from North Bergen High earned special acclaim the New Jersey Humane Society, which leaned on an undisclosed number of football players to help rescue three puppies who were apparently abandoned sometime earlier that week.

we received a call of 3 unattended dogs, a mother and two puppies. NBPD, @njhumanesociety , and volunteers from the NBHS Football helped capture the dogs. It took approx 12 to capture all 3 dogs. They were transported to @sthubertsanimal where they will help in finding a home. pic.twitter.com/26P04Fno1W — North Bergen Police (@nbpolice) January 2, 2018

“It’s very impressive that all these high schoolers came together and took the time to do this,” Kaley Nugent, marketing and communications coordinator for St. Hubert’s Animal Center, told CBS New York.

“They’re good. When they came in, understandably, they were really nervous. They were out there for a couple days, and with this weather, you can imagine that was terrifying.”

While it’s unclear how many players were involved in the rescue operation, there’s no questioning the student athletes’ determination; per CBS News, the teens spent a full 12 hours rounding up the three rottweiller mix puppies.