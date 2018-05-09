New Jersey student dies after collapsing during gym class

FRANKLIN, N.J. — A 14-year-old Franklin High School student has died after becoming unresponsive during a physical education class.

The male student was a ninth-grader at the school, school officials confirmed. About 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, school officials learned the student had died.

Around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, the student was in a physical education class on the field at the school, in Somerset, when he became unresponsive, school officials said.

High school physical education staff immediately began CPR and called 911. Franklin Township police arrived and transported the student by ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he later died.

“We are providing counseling to our staff and students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family at this time,” school officials said in a statement.

