USA Today Sports

New Jersey student dies after collapsing during gym class

New Jersey student dies after collapsing during gym class

News

New Jersey student dies after collapsing during gym class

FRANKLIN, N.J. — A 14-year-old Franklin High School student has died after becoming unresponsive during a physical education class.

The male student was a ninth-grader at the school, school officials confirmed. About 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, school officials learned the student had died.

Around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, the student was in a physical education class on the field at the school, in Somerset, when he became unresponsive, school officials said.

High school physical education staff immediately began CPR and called 911. Franklin Township police arrived and transported the student by ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where he later died.

“We are providing counseling to our staff and students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family at this time,” school officials said in a statement.

For more, visit MyCentralJersey.com

, , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2rvj3XL
New Jersey student dies after collapsing during gym class
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.