New Kickstarter campaign aims to fund Texas high school football board game

A new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign aims to offer diehard Texas high school football fans the chance to pit teams from real recent powerhouse campaigns against one another, all in the name of determining a true Lone Star champion.

As reported by the San Antonio Express News, the new board game Friday Night Legends is being developed by a Texas-based group called Lone Star Gridiron, which tracks high school football data, information and news.

While the intracacies of game play for Friday Night Legends remain sketchy, the goal of the game is to, “allow players to coach teams in dream matchups that were only available in the imagination.” To be fair, a few of the teams made available for the game qualify as legendary Texas squads, though there are some other notable absences — 1988 Dallas Carter, 1989 Odessa Permian or 2004 or 2005 Southlake Carroll, anyone? — that raise questions about how the different teams were selected, and why so many of the 2017 state champions were picked.

Here are the teams currently planned as part of the game, pursuant to the Kickstarter campaign reaching its funding goal:

1978 Sealy

2010 Kerrville Tivy (former A&M and NFL QB Johnny Manziel)

2016 Cibolo Steele

2017 Austin Westlake (current Texas QB Sam Ehlinger)

2017 Austin McCallum

2017 College Station

2017 Longview

2015 Argyle

2017 Cuero

2017 Spring Westfield

There is hope that the game will be released on June 1, accommodating up to four players per game. Until then, Texas football fans will have to continue pondering the unanswerable: Who would have won in a face off of Class 4A powers Tivy and McCallum?