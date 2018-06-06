New Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher recruited Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt as a HS QB

Occasionally something will transpire that puts age and experience in rather stark relief. That’s precisely what unfolded at the SEC spring meetings, where new Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher and new Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt were face-to-face with their own past: In 1993, Fisher recruited Pruitt when he was a high school quarterback.

According to SEC Country, Fisher was serving as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Terry Bowden at Samford University 25 years ago. According to SEC Country, Samford never offered Pruitt a scholarship, though the coaches would later feel they could have accomplished something with Pruitt on their roster, even if his eventual destination at Middle Tennessee State didn’t directly impact them, either.

Tennessee HC Jeremy Pruitt talks with new Aggie HC Jimbo Fisher after winning the National Championship. Hope Pruitt got some cheese biscuits in that @jimnnicksbbq box! pic via @MikeGriffith32 pic.twitter.com/oVh91xsYPq — Pat Smith (@patsmithradio) January 9, 2018

“We knew he was a very good player,” Fisher told SEC Country. “His dad was a high school coach, that whole deal, too, so you knew he would come ready.

“As a quarterback was too small, and I said back then he didn’t throw it good enough. Nah, Jeremy was an athletic kid that you knew was going to be a player, but he would probably have to be on the secondary side.”

Years later, that’s where Pruitt made his mark as a coach at Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide defense before elevating to the head coaching role in Knoxville.

Now, more than two decades after they met up on the recruiting trail, Fisher and Pruitt will face off for some of the same recruits, sharing their common background.