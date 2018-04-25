New York eighth grader throws no-hitter in high school game

A confidence boost.

That’s what Palmyra-Macedon baseball head coach Bryan Rodman had in mind when he decided to start eighth-grader Paul Goodness in the second game of a double-header against Edison on Saturday.

Goodness, normally the Red Raiders’ starting second baseman, took the opportunity and produced a performance that was nothing short of great.

The 5-foot-3, 105-pound right-hander threw a complete-game no-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks allowed in five innings of action. The Red Raiders (3-2) won, 22-0.

By the look of it, confidence might not be an issue much longer.

“I could have gone seven (innings) if need be,” said Goodness. “I was in a groove at the end of the game.”

As it stands, Goodness’ performance at the mound was a one-time show. Rodman has prepped his up-and-coming eighth-grader with time in the bullpen but also relies on him as the team’s starter at second.

