New York softball pitcher reaches 1,000 career strikeouts

Bishop Kearney sophomore Emily Phelan recorded her 1,000th career strikeout Monday in a 10-1 win over Arkport/Caneseraga.

Phelan struck out 17 for the Kings (11-1) as they rebounded from their only loss of the season to Addison on Saturday.

Phelan played two seasons at Greece Olympia before transferring to BK as a freshman. Last season, Phelan was named All-Greater Rochester by tossing nine no-hitters and two perfect games with 358 strikeouts and 0.42 ERA and helped lead Kearney to the Class C state title.

The Section V career record for strikeouts is held by Jordan Ingalls of Bolivar-Richburg with 1,603. At the pace Phelan is on, that record is not out of the question down the line.

Congratulations to Emily Phelan on her 1000th high school career strikeout! pic.twitter.com/PwHagDkyJc — Bishop Kearney Softball (@SoftballKearney) May 7, 2018

Bishop Kearney head coach Dave Herbst said Phelan’s best pitch is her slider, which acts like a cutter in baseball. He said the movement on that pitch sometimes makes it look faster than her fastball.

“She can bring it, but she’s a student of the game too, Herbst said. “She’s worked hard to get this talent.”

