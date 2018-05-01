New York softball player's 129 career steals are believed to be state record

Hannah Callaghan knows one day she’ll reminisce with friends, old and new, about her high school days as a three-sport athlete at Wheatland-Chili. She will relive two Class D state soccer championships and a couple of Section V basketball titles, too, including senior season sectional crowns in each.

She has accomplished a lot in five varsity seasons of soccer, three in hoops and five more in softball.

The softball memory most likely will be about stealing bases, because the shortstop’s 129 are a school record and believed to be the most in state history, according to submissions received by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

The records listed aren’t complete, though. In fact, the state site has Section V’s top base stealer prior to Callaghan as Prattsburgh’s Jamie Burke, who finished with 81 in 1994.

The Section V softball site listed Scio’s Anne Peangatelli (115 steals), Wellsville’s Kila Green (99), Scio’s Leslie Calcagno (90), Honeoye’s Erica Cratsley (88) and Scio’s Laura Taylor (86) as the top five prior to this season.

