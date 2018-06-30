Newest Michigan State football commit Michael Fletcher says God told him to commit to Sparty

FLINT, Mich. — Michael Fletcher said he prayed and God told him to go to Michigan State. So on one of the hottest days of the year, in a hot gym at Flint Carman-Ainsworth and with a sweater, long sleeve shirt and tie on, he made his announcement official.

The 2019 recruit initially thought basketball would be his future, but encouraged by his grandmother, Lenora Reyes, who raised him and his coaches, he went out for football as a defensive end. Now he is a Spartan.

He capped off a huge week as the Spartans landed Fletcher, Belleville offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs, wide receiver Tre Mosley of West Bloomfield and running back Anthony Williams from Bolingbrook, Ill., along with receiver Alante Brown from Chicago Simeon.

“I know we lost (Dwan) Mathis earlier in the week and I was wondering what was going to happen,’’ Fletcher said. “We bounced back strong and responded.’’

Playing basketball was at one time in Fletcher’s future. At least he thought so.

“I thought I would be right here hooping as a 6-foot-5 center,’’ said Fletcher, who is up to 240 pounds. “That was my dream, but I’m glad I listened to everybody and I came out for football. I’m humbled and highly favored. It was a long process and I went a lot of places. I think I did what’s best for me and my family.

“Every time I went to Michigan State there was a feeling of comfort there. All the coaches never told me a lie. Also growing up a Michigan State fan helped and gave them a little plus. They always welcomed me with open arms. All the players were good to me. I sat up late night’s praying and I think God spoke to me and said this is the place for me. I think for about a week or two I knew for sure.’’

