Newly promoted head cheerleading coach on leave amidst sexual harassment claims

A newly promoted head cheerleading coach in suburban Chicago has been placed on leave amidst allegations of sexual harassment.

As reported by WGN, the unnamed head cheerleading coach at Maine West High in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines has been placed on leave during an investigation into allegations that he sent “disturbing messages” to his student athletes.

The specific details are notably disturbing, particularly considering that the coach in question is a man.

“He would ask me to stay after practice so he could stretch me,” said the former student, who is now in college and asked not to be named. “He warned me that [the stretches] might be a little sexual, but it would help me become a better flyer.”

While that anecdote is notable for its deception, it’s hardly alone. In fact, other accusers claimed the coach sent Snapchat messages explicitly saying he wanted to have sex with them and a variety of explicit text messages. The female student in question was reportedly a 15-year-old sophomore at the time of the electronic communications.

That student actually Tweeted out a full first person account of her interactions with the coach, which remains online:

It’s time I finally shared my story.

Twitter do your thing so this man can no longer work with kids. pic.twitter.com/Iz99QKRnHD — Briana Elizabeth💧 (@_iBriana) May 3, 2018

Per the Des Plaines Police Department as many as 40 former and current cheerleaders are being questioned in the case, which could expand depending on what they find. In either case, the already brief tenure of the Maine West cheerleading coach seems likely to end before it fully takes off.