N’Faly Dante

School: Sunrise Christian (Wichita, Kan.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-11

Weight: 235

College: Undecided

Dante was a force all season for Sunrise Christian, averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds a game. He’s posting 15 points, 9.3 rebounds and two blocks a game for Mokan Elite (Mo.) in the Nike EYBL this spring.