NFL announces Don Shula high school coach of the year nominees

The NFL named the nominees for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award today for the 32 NFL teams.

“High school football coaches serve as role models for young athletes and their impact goes well beyond the playing field,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell said in a release. “We are proud to honor this year’s nominees, who embody the character, integrity and spirit of Coach Shula. Their commitment to improving the lives of students and developing young men of character is commendable.”

The nominees will be invited and recognized at the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando. The coaches will participate in a special coaches’ clinic, enjoy a VIP visit to Pro Bowl practices and attend the USA Football National Conference.

Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school’s football program. The Don Shula Award winner will be announced during the Pro Bowl Jan. 28 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.

2017 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Nominees NOMINATING TEAM SCHOOL NAME COACH Arizona Cardinals Saguaro High Jason Mohns Atlanta Falcons North Gwinnett High Bill Stewart Baltimore Ravens Harford Technical High Timothy Palmer Buffalo Bills West Seneca West High Mike Vastola Carolina Panthers Clinton High Andrew Webb Chicago Bears Rochester High Derek Leonard Cincinnati Bengals Covington Catholic High Eddie Eviston Cleveland Browns Bay High Ron Rutt Dallas Cowboys Frisco Lone Star High JeffRayburn Denver Broncos Pueblo South High Ryan Goddard Detroit Lions Warren De La Salle Collegiate High Mike Giannone Green Bay Packers Kimberly High Steve Jones Houston Texans Oak Ridge High Brian Fitzgerald Indianapolis Colts Ben Davis High Mike Kirschner Jacksonville Jaguars Bartram Trail High Darrell Sutherland Kansas City Chiefs* (Missouri) Staley High Phil Lite Kansas City Chiefs* (Kansas) DeSoto High Brian King Los Angeles Chargers Crenshaw High Robert Garrett Los Angeles Rams Mission Viejo High Bob Johnson Miami Dolphins American Heritage High Pat Surtain Minnesota Vikings South St. Paul High Chad Sexauer New England Patriots Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High Paul Funk New Orleans Saints West St. John High Brandon Walters New York Giants Newton High Matt Parzero New York Jets Franklin K. Lane Campus High Jason Mollison Oakland Raiders Kennedy High George Jackson Philadelphia Eagles Downingtown High East Michael Matta Pittsburgh Steelers Quaker Valley High Jerry Veshio San Francisco 49ers Gilroy High Jubenal Rodriguez Seattle Seahawks Royal High Wiley Allred Tampa Bay Buccaneers Citrus High Nate Varnadore Tennessee Titans Brentwood Academy Cody White Washington Redskins Dinwiddie High Billy Mills

The winner is chosen by a panel that includes Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, along with Randy Allen, the 2016 Shula Award winner, Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker, former Cowboys personnel director Gil Brandt, Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, Scott Hallenbeck, the executive director of USA Football, former NFL running back Willie McGinest, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan and Aplington-Parkersburg High School principal Aaron Thomas, son of the school’s late football coach, Ed Thomas.