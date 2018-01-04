USA Today Sports

NFL announces Don Shula high school coach of the year nominees

Photo: Associated Press

NFL announces Don Shula high school coach of the year nominees

News

NFL announces Don Shula high school coach of the year nominees

The NFL named the nominees for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award today for the 32 NFL teams.

“High school football coaches serve as role models for young athletes and their impact goes well beyond the playing field,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell said in a release. “We are proud to honor this year’s nominees, who embody the character, integrity and spirit of Coach Shula. Their commitment to improving the lives of students and developing young men of character is commendable.”

The nominees will be invited and recognized at the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando. The coaches will participate in a special coaches’ clinic, enjoy a VIP visit to Pro Bowl practices and attend the USA Football National Conference.

Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school’s football program. The Don Shula Award winner will be announced during the Pro Bowl Jan. 28 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.

2017 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Nominees
NOMINATING TEAM SCHOOL NAME COACH
Arizona Cardinals Saguaro High Jason Mohns
Atlanta Falcons North Gwinnett High Bill Stewart
Baltimore Ravens Harford Technical High Timothy Palmer
Buffalo Bills West Seneca West High Mike Vastola
Carolina Panthers Clinton High Andrew Webb
Chicago Bears Rochester High Derek Leonard
Cincinnati Bengals Covington Catholic High Eddie Eviston
Cleveland Browns Bay High Ron Rutt
Dallas Cowboys Frisco Lone Star High JeffRayburn
Denver Broncos Pueblo South High Ryan Goddard
Detroit Lions Warren De La Salle Collegiate High Mike Giannone
Green Bay Packers Kimberly High Steve Jones
Houston Texans Oak Ridge High Brian Fitzgerald
Indianapolis Colts Ben Davis High Mike Kirschner
Jacksonville Jaguars Bartram Trail High Darrell Sutherland
Kansas City Chiefs* (Missouri) Staley High Phil Lite
Kansas City Chiefs* (Kansas) DeSoto High Brian King
Los Angeles Chargers Crenshaw High Robert Garrett
Los Angeles Rams Mission Viejo High Bob Johnson
Miami Dolphins American Heritage High Pat Surtain
Minnesota Vikings South St. Paul High Chad Sexauer
New England Patriots Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High Paul Funk
New Orleans Saints West St. John High Brandon Walters
New York Giants Newton High Matt Parzero
New York Jets Franklin K. Lane Campus High Jason Mollison
Oakland Raiders Kennedy High George Jackson
Philadelphia Eagles Downingtown High East Michael Matta
Pittsburgh Steelers Quaker Valley High Jerry Veshio
San Francisco 49ers Gilroy High Jubenal Rodriguez
Seattle Seahawks Royal High Wiley Allred
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Citrus High Nate Varnadore
Tennessee Titans Brentwood Academy Cody White
Washington Redskins Dinwiddie High Billy Mills

The winner is chosen by a panel that includes Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, along with Randy Allen, the 2016 Shula Award winner, Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker, former Cowboys personnel director Gil Brandt, Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, Scott Hallenbeck, the executive director of USA Football, former NFL running back Willie McGinest, former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan and Aplington-Parkersburg High School principal Aaron Thomas, son of the school’s late football coach, Ed Thomas.

, , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home